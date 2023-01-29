Brach's Friends Conversation Hearts

Brach’s, in association with Warner Brother Discovery Global Consumer Products, introduced a limited edition Friends Conversation Hearts bag just in time for Valentine's Day. The hearts include messages featuring 26 iconic Friends quotes and references such as "UR MY LBSTR," "MOO POINT" and "ON A BREAK." The packs include a blend of watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry and orange flavors perfect for exchanges, baking, decorating or gifting. The candies are currently available at convenience stores, grocery stores and mass market retailers nationwide.