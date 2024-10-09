 Skip to main content

Bradley Co. Skyline & Highrise Series

The two additions to the Euro Style Collection feature fully enclosed, floor-to-ceiling systems designed for privacy.
Bradley Euro Style Highrise Restroom Partitions
Bradley Co. broadens its Euro Style Restroom Partition Collection with two new ultra-private models that extend from floor to ceiling: the Skyline Series and Highrise Series. The two newest partitions feature fully enclosed, floor-to-ceiling systems, noise-minimizing features and are custom-engineered to the precise dimensions of each restroom application to ensure a fit and privacy. Available in a variety of colors, Skyline features streamlined glass panels that bring light and brightness to the restroom, while Highrise consists of water-resistant Phenolic LT material and offers LED occupancy indicators, which turn from green to red, to assist restroom guests.

