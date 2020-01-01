The BreathIQ Breathalizer Keychain contains a single-use disposable alcohol breathalyzer that's designed to allow someone to test another person's sobriety. Made in the U.S. and cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, it is 99.9 percent accurate, weatherproof and refillable for future uses, according to the company. The glow-in-the-dark material makes the keychain easy to find. Merchandised in a small, eye-catching countertop display, the keychains sell for a suggested price of $11.99 each.