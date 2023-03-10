Bright Energy CBD Powdered Drink Mix

Bright Energy Wellness brings two CBD-infused powdered drink mixes, Lemonade and Berry Medley, to the market. Both offerings are free from artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, preservatives, caffeine and gluten. The drink mixes are infused with 25 milligrams of organically grown hemp-derived full spectrum CBD per serving — which, according to the company, makes the mixes among the most potent CBD drinks on the market. They have less than 0.3 percent THC per serving (the federal legal limit and not enough to get users high) and retail for $19.99 per eight-serving package, which includes a scoop.