Bring Your Own Cup Day Returns to 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is encouraging customers to put their participation trophies, cookie jars, fishbowls or any other creative container to good use as the convenience store operator brings back Bring Your Own Cup (BYOC) Day on Aug. 27.

For one day only, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can bring their creative containers to participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway locations and fill them up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for $1.99. The promotion is limited to one cup per customer.

To celebrate BYOC Day, customers must:

Make sure their cup is clean; Confirm that the cup is watertight and leakproof; and Verify that the cup fits upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display.

"We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we're bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer following a very successful Slurpee Day," said 7‑Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director Dennis Phelps. "We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice — and we can't wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with."

BYOC Day customers can sip on classic Slurpee flavors like Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada and Coca-Cola, the fan-favorite that made history as the first Slurpee drink in space last summer. For a limited time, those who want to try something new can choose Mango Lemonade, which is blended with a zesty mix of mango and tart lemonade.

Participants are also encouraged to get creative and mix up their own flavor combinations.

For those unable to participate in BYOC Day on Aug. 27, or who prefer to sip the frozen dispensed beverage poolside or at the beach, 7-Eleven is offering small Slurpee drinks for just $1 in-store and via 7NOW delivery all summer long.

BYOC Day comes one month after 7-Eleven celebrated its annual Slurpee Day on July 11, also known as 7/11 Day. For the first time, the convenience store operator held Slurpee Day at all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores and gave customers 11 days to redeem their free small Slurpee drink, in addition to other special deals.

This summer also marks the 27th consecutive year of Operation Chill, 7-Eleven's signature outreach program in which law enforcement agencies can make positive connections with young people in their communities with free Slurpee coupons.

As part of the annual program, the convenience retailer will issue more than 650,000 coupons to 1,200-plus participating law enforcement agencies, which will in turn offer the coupons as rewards to children they see observing safety rules, participating in positive activities, or performing good deeds and acts of kindness. Each coupon can be redeemed for one free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. The company also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.