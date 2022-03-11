BTC Power All-In-One DC Fast Charger

BTC Power introduced its 180-kilowatt all-in-one (AiO) DC Fast Charger at the 2022 NACS Show. This is the first of its new Gen4 products, which can charge an electric vehicle's battery to 80 percent in as little as 10 minutes. It features two touchscreen options, 15-inch or 32-inch, to communicate messages to customers, ADA-compliant retractable cables and simultaneous charging capabilities. The 180-kilowatt AiO DC Fast Charger also boasts a compact design with a footprint similar to a standard gas pump.