Bubba’s Single-Serve Snack Packets

Delivering simple, real-food ingredients with an addictive crunch and taste, Bubba’s Fine Foods introduces single-serve snack packets that provide balanced energy and manage portion size. The packets include three of Bubba’s best-selling products, each representing a different product line: Savory Original Snack Mix (pecans, cashews and dried green bananas with olive oil and spices), Blazing Buffalo 'Nana Chips (banana chips flavored with buffalo wing spices), and Bourbon Vanilla UnGranola (coconut flakes, cashews, sliced almonds, bourbon vanilla and honey). All three varieties are paleo, grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and free of refined sugars and artificial flavorings. The single-serve packets have a suggested retail price of $1.99.