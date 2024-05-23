 Skip to main content

Bubly Burst

The sparkling water brand introduces a new line of low-calorie, fruit-infused beverages.
PepsiCo brings a new product to its Bubly line, Bubly Burst. The flavor-forward, lightly sweetened sparkling water beverage features fruit flavors, bright colors, zero added sugar and minimal calories. The offering is available in six flavors: Triple Berry, Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Tangerine, Cherry Lemonade and Tropical Punch. All flavors are just 10 calories or less and available in 100% recycled PET, single serve 16.9-ounce bottles. 

