PepsiCo brings a new product to its Bubly line, Bubly Burst. The flavor-forward, lightly sweetened sparkling water beverage features fruit flavors, bright colors, zero added sugar and minimal calories. The offering is available in six flavors: Triple Berry, Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Tangerine, Cherry Lemonade and Tropical Punch. All flavors are just 10 calories or less and available in 100% recycled PET, single serve 16.9-ounce bottles.