PepsiCo Foodservice's bubly Fountain is part of the company's development of a broad spectrum of water and hydration solutions designed to meet the growing consumer demand for flavored and sparkling water across multiple channels. Bubly sparkling water combines refreshing and delicious flavors with an upbeat and playful sense of humor to shake up the sparkling water category, while keeping it real with no artificial flavors or sweeteners and zero calories, according to the company. The four-valve fountain unit provides access to a wider variety of bubly flavors while away from home, including fan-favorites such as lime and orange.