Buc-ee's Officially Adds Tennessee to Its Footprint

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's took the wraps off of its inaugural Tennessee travel center.

Located 2045 Genesis Road in Crossville, the travel center began welcoming customers on June 27. A ribbon-cutting ceremony featured local leaders, including Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, among others.

The latest Buc-ee's occupies more than 53,400 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions. Inside the store, customers will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, including Buc-ee's favorites like Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

"Crossville is in the heart of such a beautiful community, located just about halfway between Nashville and Knoxville," said Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee's. "Whether folks are headed to Music City, the Great Smoky Mountains, or beyond, Buc-ee's Crossville will now provide a delicious, safe, and fun place to stop. There's never been a better time to be in Tennessee."

Buc-ee's Crossville will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6-percent matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

The travel center operator has one other store currently under construction in the state of Tennessee, located in Sevierville. Buc-ee's will break its own world record for the world's largest convenience store with the 74,000-square-foot site. Located close to Nashville, the location will surpass the 66,335-square-foot Buc-ee's that currently operates in New Braunfels, Texas, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Founded in Lake Jackson in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 35 stores across Texas. The travel center operator kicked off its multi-state expansion in 2019. Since then, it has opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia.

Additionally, Buc-ee's recently opened its first stores in Kentucky and South Carolina.

The retailer is also making its foray into Colorado, marking the first Buc-ee's outside the South. Breaking ground on the inaugural location earlier this month, the Johnstown Buc-ee's will be located at 5201 Nugget Road, at the southwest corner of I-25 and County Road 48. It will boast 74,000 square feet and offer 116 fueling positions.

Mayor Gary Lebsack and Town Council members Troy Mellon, Damien Berg, Jesse Molinar, Chad Young, Dianne Morris and Vanessa Dominguez were invited to the groundbreaking celebration.

Previously filed planning documents indicated Buc-ee's would encompass a portion of a 140-acre rural parcel that has historically been agricultural use, with some oil and gas. No development has occurred on this site. Buc-ee's bought the property in December 2021 for nearly $9.4 million through its holding company Buc-ee's Johnstown LLC.

"We picked a great partner in the community of Johnstown for our first store in Colorado," said Beard. "At the foothills of the beautiful Northern Front Range, this Buc-ee's will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff and freshest food they'll ever find on a road trip."

Additionally, Buc-ee's announced the development of its first stores in Mississippi and Missouri earlier this year.