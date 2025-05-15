Buc-ee's Starts Construction on First Arizona Location

"They're gonna be an excellent addition to this city," said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo during the groundbreaking ceremony. He expects the future Buc-ee's store, which is located outside of Goodyear's downtown district, will provide a "significant boost to our community."

The 74,000-square-foot store will feature 713 parking spaces, 120 parking spaces and Buc-ee's typical offerings of Southern-inspired food and snacks and pristine bathrooms.

The Goodyear store will be the first Buc-ee's west of Texas. According to Pizzillo, this will provide a "landmark destination for travelers across the West Coast."

Buc-ee's submitted plans for its first Arizona location in early 2024, as Convenience Store News reported. The plans called for the western portion of the site to be developed into a Buc-ee's store, while the remainder was to be utilized for industrial uses and include the construction of four industrial buildings.

"Given the location and surrounding land uses, this is a prime area for a Buc-ee's retail store with a service station and an industrial development," the company stated in the submitted documents.

Buc-ee's is also planning its first Wisconsin location in Oak Creek, 15 miles from Milwaukee, which is slated to open in 2027.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.