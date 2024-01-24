Buc-ee's Submits Plans for First Arizona Location

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Buc-ee's is continuing its expansion push into new states with the submission of its plans to build the chain's first location in Arizona.

If the plans are approved, the company would rezone 71 acres in Goodyear, near Bullard Avenue south of Interstate 10, according to AZCentral. The news outlet reported that the documents outlined plans to develop the western portion of the site, along Bullard, into a 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's travel center while the remainder of the land would be utilized for industrial uses and include the construction of four industrial buildings, totaling 722,000 square feet.

"Given the location and surrounding land uses, this is a prime area for a Buc-ee’s retail store with a service station and an industrial development," the company stated in the submitted documents.

The company has thus far had a smoother road toward construction as it did recently in North Carolina. The Goodyear planning and zoning commission has already recommended the project to the city council, as opposed to the brand's proposed location in Mebane, N.C., which ran into headwinds when the county planning board came out against the project. Though the Mebane council ultimately gave the green light to Buc-ee's, the decision remained controversial.

Overall, though Buc-ee's only started to venture beyond the borders of its home state of Texas in 2018, the company continues to grow at a steady clip. In addition to its anticipated entrance into North Carolina, plans for stores in Ohio, Virginia and Louisiana continue to move ahead, while its first location in Missouri celebrated its grand opening late last year.

The company has also expanded its corporate partnerships; a deal with Mercedes-Benz HPC ensured several of the venture's electric vehicle charging hubs became available at the retailer's travel center locations throughout Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia by the end of 2023.

Founded in 1982 and based in Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee's operates stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.