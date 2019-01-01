Bud Light is expanding its citrus peels portfolio with new Bud Light Lemon Tea, a light lager that's brewed with real lemon peels and aged over black tea leaves to give the beer a distinct flavor profile. Bud Light Lemon Tea is a seasonal offering, available now through September nationwide. It complements the already-popular Bud Light Lime and last year's new beer innovation, Bud Light Orange, both of which are brewed with real lime and orange peels, according to the maker. Bud Light Lemon Tea features an ingredients and serving facts label on its packaging, as well as icons that highlight that it is brewed with no corn syrup or artificial flavors.