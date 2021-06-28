Bud Light Seltzer aims to bring groovy flavors and a little nostalgia back to summer with the introduction of the limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Retro Summer Pack. Sporting a tie-dye design, the variety 12-pack of 12-ounce slim cans features three classic summer flavors: Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, and Summer Ice. Additionally, for the first time in Bud Light Seltzer history, fans can also purchase these three throwback summer flavors in a variety 12-pack of 2-ounce Icicles to beat the heat. Both the Bud Light Seltzer Retro Summer Pack and Icicles are made with cane sugar and natural flavors, and have just 100 calories with less than one gram of sugar and a 5 percent ABV.