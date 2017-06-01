Budweiser 1933 Repeal Reserve Amber Lager

Budweiser is releasing a limited-edition 1933 Repeal Reserve Amber Lager, a recipe that dates to the pre-Prohibition era when Adolphus Busch created and brewed a special Amber Lager for his friends and local community to enjoy. Budweiser is now releasing this recipe nationwide to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. Repeal Reserve boasts a higher ABV than original Budweiser — 6.1 percent vs. 5 percent — and comes packaged in a vintage stubby bottle.