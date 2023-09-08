Built Protein Snacks

Built brings to market three new products: Built Bites, Built Balls and Built Krispy. These new varieties combine Built protein and balanced macros to provide consumers the nutrients needed to thrive. Bites and Balls feature a blend of whey and collagen, with the former including a chocolate dipped exterior and the latter launched with a Peanut Butter flavor. Krispy includes a crispy concoction of high-quality protein sources like hydrolyzed collagen and whey protein isolate in two flavors, Peanut Butter Chocolate and Mint Chocolate.