Busch is brining back limited-edition fan-favorite Busch Light Apple for a final season. Launched in 2020 as the ultimate summer beer, the refreshing-to-the-core innovative flavor brought a crisp apple taste to the classic light lager and marked a major flavor innovation milestone for the brand. Available at retailers while supplies last, fans can snag the very last Busch Light Apple in 12-, 24-, and 30-packs of 12-ounce cans and16-ounce single cans.