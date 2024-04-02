Maverik Rebrands 30 Kum & Go Convenience Stores

"Market research as well as the results from Maverik's initial rebranded stores that began in January across Maverik's overlapping states including Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming will help guide future branding decisions. We haven't confirmed those plans yet," a Maverik spokesperson told Convenience Store News.

The March 27 grand reopening in Colorado's El Paso County marked the end of the retailer's work in Colorado Springs, while opening celebrations next week in Aurora, Castlerock and Lakewood will welcome customers at rebranded stores for the first time in the Denver area.

Each rebrand receives Maverik signage; panoramic photos and maps of the state's outdoor destinations on the walls; and adventure videos playing on TVs. Additionally, all building and fuel canopy signage as well as fuel pricing LEDs feature Maverik, while all Kum & Go &Rewards displays feature Maverik's Adventure Club. Maverik's proprietary tech stack, including the NITROSS point-of-sale system, is also implemented at each location.

While the exterior look of rebranded stores differs slightly from Maverik's updated format, the interior features the same products, deals and atmosphere, including BonFire food, freshly made coffee and a selection of pastries. Additionally, the rebranded locations incorporate select staples from Kum & Go’s menu.

After the Denver market rebrands, Maverik plans to continue the process throughout Colorado's Western Slope, targeting a total of 86 stores in the state. Wyoming rebrands are planned to begin in the third quarter of 2024.

Customers of former Kum & Go c-stores can sign up for Maverik's Adventure Club or upgraded Nitro membership. Members of the &Rewards loyalty program will still be able to use their account or debit card at Kum & Go locations in other areas until further notice.

Based in Salt Lake City, Maverik operates nearly 400 locations across 13 western states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.