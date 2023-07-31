C-StorePOS Cloud-Based Software Platform

C-StorePOS launches its first comprehensive and cloud-based retail point-of-sale software platform tailored specifically for convenience store, corner store and bodega owners. According to the company, the new customizable and integrated platform can help quickly train employees; provide anytime, anywhere remote management; automate purchase ordering with intuitive inventory management; provide data analytics to easily monitor trends; and scan data integration in order to leverage tobacco scan data. Additionally, the platform includes surveillance cameras where each transaction can be recorded, along with a customer support team.