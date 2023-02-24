Advertisement
C-stores Offer Fish Items for Lenten Season

Limited-time offers and a Friday deal are available at TXB and 7-Eleven.
SPICEWOOD, Texas, & IRVING, Texas — Convenience store retailers are offering a variety of flavorful food items for consumers to enjoy during the Lenten season.

Texas Born (TXB) rolled out a new line of savory limited-time offers (LTOs) that are available through the end of March. Customers looking to avoid meat on Fridays during Lent can try TXB's new fish taco for $4.40. It features baked white fish with a hint of chipotle spices, cilantro, onion and shredded lettuce on a flour tortilla, plus a drizzle of serrano aioli thanks to a partnership between TXB and Austin, Texas-based hot sauce maker Yellow Bird

The new, locally sourced menu items also include:

  • Brisket Quesabirria — Available for $5.99 each, this quesadilla is stuffed with savory brisket, a little cilantro and onion, and topped with gooey cheese.
  • Brisket Egg & Cheese Quesadilla — Available for $5.99 each, this brisket breakfast quesadilla is stuffed with savory brisket and fluffy eggs, and has a gooey cheese topping.

The hearty, on-the-go LTO meals fit with TXB's everyday goal of providing guests with fresh meals that are convenient and directly compete with restaurant-quality menu items, according to the company. This is part of the convenience store operator's larger initiative to "Leave 'em Better" by sourcing delicious, locally sourced ingredients from around Texas.

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB operates more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

7-Eleven Inc. announced that it is offering a fin-tastic deal for the Lenten season that has o-fish-ally arrived. For a limited time only, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty program members who are looking for a meat alternative can coast to the nearest 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes convenience store to enjoy $2 Fish Sandwich Fridays.

In partnership with the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers, 7-Eleven offers a garlic herb wild Alaska pollock filet that is topped with American cheese and tangy tartar sauce, and served on a warm brioche bun.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 15 countries and regions with the 7-Eleven trademark represented on more than 83,000 stores.

