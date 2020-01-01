C4 Smart Energy Drink

Press enter to search
The brain-boosting beverage comes in four varieties.
C4 Smart Energy is a new line of better-for-you mental performance energy drinks designed to support cognitive function, awaken "SuperBrain Performance," and help users unleash their "inner Einstein." The brain-boosting beverage comes in four varieties: Cotton Candy, Peach Mango Nectar, Electric Sour, and Freedom Ice. C4 Smart Energy drinks contain no sugar, calories or carbs. They feature InnovaTea, a naturally derived caffeine made from fermented green tea leaves, plus N-acetyl L-tyrosine for additional cognitive and mood support.

