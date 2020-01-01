The new Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew line brings together two of the most social drinks: coffee and wine. Made with super-premium ingredients, including 100 percent Arabica Columbian cold brew coffee and fermented agave, the gourmet spiked cold brew is equivalent to drinking a half-cup of coffee and one cup of wine. With a 12.5 percent ABV, the drink comes in four coffee-forward varieties: Caffe Mocha, Vanilla Cinnamon, Salted Caramel, and Espresso Shot. Available in both singles and four-packs, Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew is initially launching on the West Coast. It will be available in New York as of Sept. 1 and will continue to roll out across the East Coast throughout the fall.