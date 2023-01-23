Sugar Foods introduces its Café Delight line for convenience stores to help operators upgrade their coffee stations with creamers, sweeteners, flavors and blends. Products in the line include Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer Sticks, which take up less space, ensuring in-stock availability and reducing labor; Flavor Sticks, which allow customers to choose their own DIY flavor and eliminates the need to brew multiple specialty-flavored coffees; Concentrated Cocoa and Cappuccino Blends, which have half the calories and sugar as traditional blends, along with 50 percent more servings per package; and Café Delight Sweetened Sugar Crystals and Creamier Creamer, which include more servings per container, reducing packaging, storage and re-stockings.