CandyRific Easter 2024 Lineup

A unicorn talker and two mini backpacks full of candy land on store shelves in time for the upcoming holiday.
CandyRific Easter 2024 New Items

CandyRific introduces three new products for the 2024 Easter holiday: the Unicorn Light-Up Talker and two new mini backpacks, one with a Sweet Squad design and one with a Sports design. The Unicorn Light-Up Talker comes with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit flavored candies, and can light up and play tunes with the touch of a button. It has a suggested retail price (SRP) of $6.99 and ships in two eight-count displays per case. The backpacks measure 2 inches by 3 inches by 4 inches and include 0.28 ounces of fruit flavored candies, a keychain and a clip, allowing them to hold small treasures on the go. They have a SRP of $3.99 and ship in two 12-count assorted displays per case.

