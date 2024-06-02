CandyRific Easter 2024 Lineup

CandyRific introduces three new products for the 2024 Easter holiday: the Unicorn Light-Up Talker and two new mini backpacks, one with a Sweet Squad design and one with a Sports design. The Unicorn Light-Up Talker comes with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit flavored candies, and can light up and play tunes with the touch of a button. It has a suggested retail price (SRP) of $6.99 and ships in two eight-count displays per case. The backpacks measure 2 inches by 3 inches by 4 inches and include 0.28 ounces of fruit flavored candies, a keychain and a clip, allowing them to hold small treasures on the go. They have a SRP of $3.99 and ship in two 12-count assorted displays per case.