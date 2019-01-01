CandyRific Light & Sound Fart Blaster

CandyRific introduces the Light & Sound Fart Blaster, which is being billed as "the whoopie cushion of the 21st century." Appropriate for any age group, consumers simply pull the trigger to hear the fart noises and watch the end of the blaster light up. Each unit comes with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies, made with natural flavors and colors. The Light & Sound Fart Blaster has a suggested retail price of $4.99, and ships as eight six-count displays per case.