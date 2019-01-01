Press enter to search
Close search

CandyRific Light & Sound Fart Blaster

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

CandyRific Light & Sound Fart Blaster

Novelty candy item is being billed as "the whoopie cushion of the 21st century."
Light & Sound Fart Blaster With Candy

CandyRific introduces the Light & Sound Fart Blaster, which is being billed as "the whoopie cushion of the 21st century." Appropriate for any age group, consumers simply pull the trigger to hear the fart noises and watch the end of the blaster light up. Each unit comes with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies, made with natural flavors and colors. The Light & Sound Fart Blaster has a suggested retail price of $4.99, and ships as eight six-count displays per case. 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

PDI Software

PDI Offer Network
Marley Natural CBD products

Marley Natural CBD Products