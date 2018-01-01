CandyRific PAW Patrol Line

CandyRific is now a licensee of Nickelodeon and is introducing a line of products with characters from Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment’s hit animated series "PAW Patrol." Vending machines, super spinners and dispensers featuring series characters Marshall, Skye and Chase will soon be available from CandyRific. The items will ship in September 2018, in time for the holidays. The PAW Patrol Vending Machines come with 0.53 ounces of dextrose candy and have a suggested retail price of $2.99. The PAW Patrol Assorted Super Spinners include 0.21 ounces of dextrose candy and have a suggested price of $4.99. The 7-inch PAW Patrol Candy Dispensers also have a suggested retail of $4.99.