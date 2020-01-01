CandyRific Slide Tube Candy Dispensers

CandyRific Slide Tube Candy DispensersDisney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse characters are featured.
CandyRific introduces new slide tube candy dispensers featuring Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Each dispenser includes 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The dispensers sell for a suggested retail price of $1.29 and ship in eight 24-count displays per case. The company plans to expand its slide tube dispenser line with characters from Disney's "Frozen 2" and "Trolls World Tour" in the coming months.