CandyRific Slide Tube Candy Dispensers

CandyRific introduces new slide tube candy dispensers featuring Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Each dispenser includes 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The dispensers sell for a suggested retail price of $1.29 and ship in eight 24-count displays per case. The company plans to expand its slide tube dispenser line with characters from Disney's "Frozen 2" and "Trolls World Tour" in the coming months.