Small businesses can offer electric vehicle (EV) charging to EV drivers with the ChargePoint Essential cloud plan, which is available with ChargePoint's lowest-cost Level 2 charging solution, the CPF50. The ChargePoint Essential cloud plan can eliminate ongoing software subscription fees by using charging revenue to cover the cost of the plan. This effectively provides a financing mechanism for those who wish to offer charging, with any surplus revenue paid out to the station owner after covering monthly costs, according to the company.