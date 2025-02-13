New from Novolex, TamperFlag containers feature a tamper-evident "flag" that is activated automatically when the hinge container lid is closed, creating an efficient packing process, according to the company. When opened, the TamperFlag pops up so that consumers can see if the container has been opened or tampered with. Made by Novolex brand Waddington North America, the clear containers come in sizes ranging from 8 to 32 ounces and are ideal for wet and dry grab-and-go snacks. They provide a smooth surface area for labels and can be made with post-consumer recycled content.