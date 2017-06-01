CandyRific Star Wars Novelty Candy

CandyRific is collaborating with Lucasfilm to feature characters from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which hits theaters Dec. 15, in new novelty candy items. Star Wars Dispensers (suggested retail price of $12.99) carry BB-8, Kylo Ren, Rey or Luke Skywalker character designs, and include 1.06 ounces of microbites candy. Star Wars Talkers, Star Wars Candy Fans and Star Wars Lightsaber Candy Containers all include 0.53 ounces of microbites candy and have a suggested price of $4.99.