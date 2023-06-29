Cantaloupe Inc. introduces its newly branded Cantaloupe Go product line of self-service solutions. The offerings encompass self-checkout kiosks, including the Go Mini, Go MiniX, Go Plus100, Go Plus200, Go Plus300 and Go Max. The line also includes smart store concepts, which provide point-of-sale solutions that can extend self-service into semi-public or public settings using products such as the Cooler Cafe, Smart Cafe and Smart Market, as well as the Cantaloupe Go management platform. All Cantaloupe Go self-service solutions integrate directly into Cantaloupe's pre-existing Seed platform, enabling operators to expand their self-service options while maintaining efficiency in service and performance.