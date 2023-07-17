Cantaloupe Seed Pick-Easy

Cantaloupe Inc. introduces its newest product, Seed Pick Easy, a tablet-based warehouse picking system designed to replace printed pick lists and allow pickers to pre-kit faster. A cloud-based plug-and-play solution that integrates with an operator's vending management software, the platform requires only a Wi-Fi connection and an operator's product information to be set up in their current software, according to the company. Operators can then generate digital pick lists to send to their tablets in the warehouse and assign pickers up to eight orders at a time. Product quantity changes on the tablets automatically sync back, so operators can maintain accurate inventory levels. Seed Pick Easy currently integrates with Cantaloupe's Seed and Go platforms.