Cape Cod Potato Chips introduces its newest line: Cape Cod Waves Potato Chips, thick-sliced, wavy-cut chips that are made with only the highest-quality ingredients, according to the company. They are available in three varieties: Sea Salt, Reduced Fat Sea Salt, and White Cheddar & Sour Cream. The Sea Salt Waves Potato Chips are made with only potatoes, vegetable oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. The Reduced Fat Sea Salt Waves Potato Chips feature 40 percent less fat than the original. All three varieties are available for a suggested retail price of $3.79 per bag.