CardFree Order-Ahead Service

CardFree opened up its order-ahead API for merchants, agencies and partners to develop via the CardFree mobile SDK. The company's order-ahead service was designed to handle heavy volume and complex menu structures, and capture rich SKU-level data. The service is now available via SDK to any convenience store, restaurant or grocery store and can be integrated into an existing app or other channels. The order-ahead service is available as a hosted solution or as a perpetual license for merchants interested in maintaining an in-house solution.