Caribou Coffee 'Choose Real' Campaign

Dean Foods’ Caribou Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee has launched a marketing initiative — the “Choose Real” campaign — to celebrate the unique “realness” of its ingredients. The premium iced coffee is made with 100 percent Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans and milk with no artificial growth hormones, and contains no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. The campaign asks consumers to discern what’s real (or not real) with everything from taste tests to fun social media quizzes. The Real or Not Real Challenge features immersive brand experiences, plus sampling street teams across major markets. It also includes a heavy presence in retail with on-pack promotions, mobile offers and at-shelf messaging in more than 4,500 stores.