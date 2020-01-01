Carwash Color Makeover

Carwash Color MakeoverErie Brush & Manufacturing offers an array of tunnel wash foam, brush and hangdown colors.
When it comes to foam, cloth brushes and hangdowns, tunnel car wash owners can give their operation an attention-getting makeover using a palette of vibrant colors from Erie Brush & Manufacturing. The range of colors available for foam and cloth replacements can reinforce an operator's signage, logo, and any corporate or location-specific color scheme, the company noted. Erie also offers hangdowns with thinner slits, which reach into the nooks and crannies better to provide a higher-quality wash.