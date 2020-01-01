Carwash Color Makeover

When it comes to foam, cloth brushes and hangdowns, tunnel car wash owners can give their operation an attention-getting makeover using a palette of vibrant colors from Erie Brush & Manufacturing. The range of colors available for foam and cloth replacements can reinforce an operator's signage, logo, and any corporate or location-specific color scheme, the company noted. Erie also offers hangdowns with thinner slits, which reach into the nooks and crannies better to provide a higher-quality wash.