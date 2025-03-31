Casey's Celebrates Four Decades of Its Pizza Program

To join Casey's Rewards, guests can sign up for in the retailer's mobile app or by visiting www.caseys.com/rewards, unlocking the anniversary offer and other exclusive deals.

"When the fifth-largest pizza chain turns 40, you got to get a little crazy. That's why we're giving our pizza lovers something to celebrate with us. 40-cent pizza slices all day? That's right, on April 3, Casey's Rewards members can sing happy birthday to the tune of 40-cent slices and 40% off any pizza," said Brad Haga, senior vice president, prepared food and dispensed beverage, Casey's. "From our iconic breakfast pizza to taco-topped pies or your favorite topping combination on our made-from-scratch dough or crispy thin crust, there's something for everyone to enjoy as we toast to the next 40 years."

Sixteen years after cooking up its pizza program, Casey's introduced breakfast pizza in September 2001. In June 2023, the retailer debuted thin crust pizza.

Casey's pizza and overall foodservice offer continues to be a key component of its business. In the company's recent earnings call for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, President and CEO Darren Rebelez noted that Casey's same-store prepared food and dispensed beverage business saw sales increase 4.7%, or 12.6% on a two-year stack basis, with an average margin of 57.8%, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.