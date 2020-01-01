Press enter to search
Consumers can take their CBD on the go in three tropical flavors.
CBD is now extra portable in the form of CBD Living Disposable Vapes. Available in Mango, Piña and Strawberry Banana flavors, each 0.5-gram pre-charged disposable vape contains 250 milligrams of CO2-extracted nano CBD oil and a full terpene profile, including CBC, CBG and CBN cannabinoids. The new product line is 100 percent THC free, and free of heavy metals, toxins, pesticides and PG/VG. CBD Living Disposable Vapes expand the company's Concentrates line, which already includes CBD Living Dabz and Isolate. 

