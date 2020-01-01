CBD is now extra portable in the form of CBD Living Disposable Vapes. Available in Mango, Piña and Strawberry Banana flavors, each 0.5-gram pre-charged disposable vape contains 250 milligrams of CO2-extracted nano CBD oil and a full terpene profile, including CBC, CBG and CBN cannabinoids. The new product line is 100 percent THC free, and free of heavy metals, toxins, pesticides and PG/VG. CBD Living Disposable Vapes expand the company's Concentrates line, which already includes CBD Living Dabz and Isolate.