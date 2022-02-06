CBD Living Disposable Vapes Revamp

CBD Living upgraded its line of Disposable Vapes to contain double the amount of CBD — increasing to 500 milligrams from 250 milligrams — at the same price point. The new 1-gram vapes, which are non-GMO and vegan, are available in three fruity flavors: Piña, Mango, and Strawberry Banana. They are manufactured using only 100 percent natural CO2-extracted oil and boast a full terpene profile, including CBC, CBG and CBN. CBD Living Disposable Vapes come pre-charged, and users can simply dispose of them once they are empty.