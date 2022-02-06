06/02/2022
CBD Living Disposable Vapes Revamp
The brand upgraded the line to contain double the amount of CBD.
CBD Living upgraded its line of Disposable Vapes to contain double the amount of CBD — increasing to 500 milligrams from 250 milligrams — at the same price point. The new 1-gram vapes, which are non-GMO and vegan, are available in three fruity flavors: Piña, Mango, and Strawberry Banana. They are manufactured using only 100 percent natural CO2-extracted oil and boast a full terpene profile, including CBC, CBG and CBN. CBD Living Disposable Vapes come pre-charged, and users can simply dispose of them once they are empty.