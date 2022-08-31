CBD Living expanded its product line into full-spectrum hemp extract with the introduction of CBD Living Full-Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies. The pomegranate flavor gummies are vegan and non-GMO. CBD Living Full-Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies contain 25 milligrams of Nano CBD and 5 milligrams of Nano THC per serving. They are manufactured using CBD Living's Proprietary Water Soluble Technology, which allows for fast-acting results — typically within 30 minutes, according to the maker. They are available nationwide.