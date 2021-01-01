CBD Living Product Redesign

CBD Living introduces a redesign for its products aimed at making shopping for items online and in-store easier than ever before. Every CBD Living product will now be categorized into one of five categories — Calming, Energy, Immunity, Relief or Sleep — based on the health benefit it most closely aligns with. In addition, each bottle will clearly state the product features (such as gluten-free or vegan) in chrome-colored circles, as well as the number of units in each bottle, and how many milligrams of CBD each individual unit (such as a gummy or a gel cap) contains. New labels also clearly underscore the high-tech proprietary manufacturing process that was utilized to create the product: CBD Living's Skin Retention Technology, Water Soluble Technology, or Self-Emulsifying Technology.