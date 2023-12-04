Technology and software company Emerson launches its new CC200 case controller, a standalone controller for virtually any type of refrigeration display case or walk-in box and all required loads. The advanced algorithms in the CC200 provide precise superheat control and discharge air temperature control that results in significant improvement in energy savings, store health scores, system reliability and food quality. The controller is also designed to work with the Cold Chain Connect app, which communicates with the controller and provides streamlined start-up and commissioning, advanced connectivity and troubleshooting for original equipment manufacturers, end users and contractors.