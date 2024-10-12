Celsius is adding two new flavors to its Celsius Essentials line. With the addition of Watermelon Ice and Grape Slush, the performance energy drink offering will grow to eight varieties. Celsius Essentials beverages, which debuted last year, are aimed at helping support physical and cognitive performance. According to the company, Grape Slush features sweet and tart notes to create an invigorating flavor experience, while Watermelon Ice delivers a mouthwatering taste experience that is refreshing and enticing. Available in 16-ounce cans, the new flavors will arrive in stores in early 2025.