The energy drink combines sweet raspberry notes with a crisp citrus finish.
Energy drink brand Celsius is launching its newest bubble-free offering: Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade. A highly requested noncarbonated flavor, the beverage combines sweet raspberry notes with a crisp citrus finish, and combines premium ingredients with seven essential vitamins and zero sugar. Celsius Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade is available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores for the first six months of 2024 before moving into wider retail distribution. The suggested retail price for an individual can is $2.39. The brand also plans to relabel its other existing noncarbonated beverages — Peach Mango Green Tea and Raspberry Açai Green Tea — as Celsius Fizz-Free. 

