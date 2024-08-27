Celsius New Sparkling Flavors

Celsius brings to market two new flavors, Sparkling Kiwi Strawberry and Sparkling Watermelon Lemonade. The energy drinks are meant to evoke the flavors of summer relaxation with their combinations of tart and sweet. Kiwi Strawberry features a sharp kiwi cut by sweet strawberries, while Watermelon Lemonade combines refreshing watermelon with the flavor of fresh lemonade. Each new flavor, as with the rest of the company's sparkling lineup, is available in 12-fluid ounce cans.