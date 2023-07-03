RaceTrac Invites C-store Customers to Beat the Freeze

ATLANTA — Fans of RaceTrac convenience stores and the Atlanta Braves have the chance to enjoy both through the retailer's "Beat the Freeze" summertime sweepstakes.

A mid-inning promotion now for several years at the Braves' home games, Beat the Freeze allows fans the opportunity to compete against a local sprinter — the eponymous Freeze — by running from foul pole to foul pole.

While the Freeze’s competitors are usually selected from the crowd at Truist Park, RaceTrac Inc.'s sweepstakes will give one lucky fan the chance to race the Freeze in front of a crowd of thousands at the Atlanta Braves game on Aug. 20.

To enter, guests can visit their favorite RaceTrac store in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee or Mississippi now through July 31 and scan the QR code located on an in-store life-sized Freeze display that will direct them to submit their entry form on the Beat the Freeze Sweepstakes website.

The grand prize winner will also receive two tickets to the Aug. 20 game versus the San Francisco Giants, paid parking, a Freeze swag pack and a $1,000 gift card for travel. Five first place winners will be chosen randomly each week and receive a prize pack from the Freeze that includes sunglasses, koozies, t-shirts and Freeze Blast coupons. Guests can earn additional entries by uploading a photo of themselves and the cutout, then sharing on social media.

RaceTrac isn’t the only c-store chain running summertime contests and sweepstakes. Royal Farms recently launched its sixth annual ChickenPalooza, which in addition to offering limited time discounts to customers, is also providing them the chance to win free chicken for a year. 7-Eleven is running a social media campaign, offering fans the chance to appear on a remix of Flo Milli’s "Anything Flows." And one lucky fan of Kum & Go could win a vacation to Costa Rica, along with other weekly prizes through August.

Full rules and regulations for the Beat the Freeze Sweepstakes can be found here.

Founded in 1943 and headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac operates more than 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.