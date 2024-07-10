ChargePoint Omni Port Adaptable Charger

ChargePoint introduces Omni Port, an electric vehicle (EV) connector solution which ensures any EV can charge in any parking space, regardless of its connector type, without an additional cable. Meant to eliminate the hassle of carrying an adapter for drivers, Omni Port is, according to the company, the only publicly available solution which resolves connector confusion across both AC and DC charging. Omni Port can be incorporated into select ChargePoint stations at no additional cost, giving them an advantage for new installations, while a retrofit into existing stations only costs a nominal fee. Omni Port will begin shipping by the end of 2024.