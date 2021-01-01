Press enter to search
Close search

Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix

The cheesy snack mix is a blend of two fan favorites.
Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix Campaign

Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is a new cheesy snack mix that blends two fan favorites — traditional Cheetos Crunchy and the popular Cheetos Popcorn introduced last year. Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is available in a 7-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $3.99 and a 2.25-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $1.89. To promote the new product, the Cheetos brand will return to the Super Bowl this year with an in-game commercial featuring celebrity Ashton Kutcher. This year's Super Bowl campaign marks the next chapter of the masterbrand campaign, "It's a Cheetos Thing," which debuted at last year's big game. The campaign will continue to be supported through all of the primary channels, including in-store, out-of-home and digital.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Old Trapper Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak

Old Trapper Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak
Johnsonville Sausage Flavors

Johnsonville New Sausage Varieties

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade