Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is a new cheesy snack mix that blends two fan favorites — traditional Cheetos Crunchy and the popular Cheetos Popcorn introduced last year. Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is available in a 7-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $3.99 and a 2.25-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $1.89. To promote the new product, the Cheetos brand will return to the Super Bowl this year with an in-game commercial featuring celebrity Ashton Kutcher. This year's Super Bowl campaign marks the next chapter of the masterbrand campaign, "It's a Cheetos Thing," which debuted at last year's big game. The campaign will continue to be supported through all of the primary channels, including in-store, out-of-home and digital.