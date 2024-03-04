Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo

The newest snack food flavor takes its cues from a classic party appetizer.
Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo bag
PepsiCo introduces the latest innovation to its Cheetos brand snack line: Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo. Taking its cue from a classic party appetizer, the new offering combines the traditional cheese flavor of Cheetos with the spiced tanginess of a Buffalo sauce. Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo will be a permanent addition to the Cheetos lineup. It is currently available in 8.5-ounce bags. 

