The newest variety in the Cheez-It Duoz line combines a sweet caramel crunch with a salty cheddar crisp. With sweet and salty flavors all the rage, the new Cheez-It Duoz Caramel Popcorn & Cheddar combo creates a "tempting, complex snacking experience," according to the maker. Other Cheez-It Duoz varieties include Sharp Cheddar & Parmesan, Bacon & Cheddar, and Jalapeño & Cheddar Jack.